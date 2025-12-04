Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

For commercialization and distribution of Armlupeg? in US market

Lupin as entered into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Valorum Biologics (Valorum), a biosimilar specialist in the U.S., for its biosimilar Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne).

Under the terms of the agreement, Valorum will advance the commercialization and distribution of Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne) in the United States. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of the product and will receive an upfront license fee and a royalty payment on net sales.

Pegfilgrastim-unne is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

