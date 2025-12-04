Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 December 2025

The board of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services at its meeting held on 04 December 2025 has approved acquisition of 81,429 equity shares and 16,407 compulsory convertible preference shares for consideration upto Rs. 22 crore from the existing shareholders of Rivpe Technology (Rivpe) representing 100% of issued and paid-up capital of Rivpe on a fully diluted basis. The board also approved investment of Rs 75 crore in one or more tranches, in Rivpe.

Rivpe is a fintech company with offerings including UPI payments along with co-branded consumer credit cards.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

