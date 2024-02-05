Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX soared 6.25% as shares slipped.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,787, a premium of 15.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,771.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 82.10 points or 0.38% to 21,771.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.25% to 15.62.

State Bank of India, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

