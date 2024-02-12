Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX advanced 3.98% as shares slipped.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,696, a premium of 79.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,616.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 166.45 points or 0.76% to 21,616.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.98% to 16.06.

HDFC Bank, Bharat Forge and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

