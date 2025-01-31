Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX slides 6.56% to 16.25.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,639, a premium of 130.6 point compared with the Nifty's closing 23,508.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 258.90 points or 1.11% to 23,508.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.56% to 16.25.

Tata Motors, Jindal Steel & Power and Larsen & Toubro were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Q3 PAT tumbles 39% YoY to Rs 1,401 crore in FY25

Indices rallies for 4th day; consumer durables shares in demand; VIX slides 6.56%

Sun Pharma PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 2,903 crore in Q3

Geopolitical uncertainties continue to pose risks to the global economic outlook: Economic Survey

Vedanta gains after Q3 PAT rises 70% YoY to Rs 4,876 cr

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story