Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slides 6.56% to 16.25.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,639, a premium of 130.6 point compared with the Nifty's closing 23,508.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 258.90 points or 1.11% to 23,508.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 6.56% to 16.25.

Tata Motors, Jindal Steel & Power and Larsen & Toubro were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News