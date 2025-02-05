Nifty February futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, Asian Paints, and Titan Company were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,757, a premium of 60.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,696.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 42.95 points, or 0.18%, to 23,696.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.46% to 14.08.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

