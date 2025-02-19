Nifty February futures trade at premium

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,957.30, a premium of 24.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,932.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 12.40 points or 0.05% to 22,932.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.56% to 15.42.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

