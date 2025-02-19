JBM Auto spurts after arm bags order worth Rs 5,500 cr under PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme

JBM Auto surged 16.75% to Rs 661.35 after the company's subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility has received an order worth Rs 5,500 crore from Convergence Energy Services (CESL) under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II).

The order includes procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,021 electric buses and development of allied electric and civil Infrastructure on gross cost contracting (GCC) under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme (Tender-II). These e-buses will be deployed in around 19 cities across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

JBM Auto is engaged in the automotive business that manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of buses.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 8.2% to Rs 52.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 48.66 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 3.7% YoY to Rs 1396.15 crore during the quarter.

