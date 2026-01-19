Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at discount

Nifty January futures trade at discount

Jan 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2026 futures closed at 25,574, a discount of 11.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,585.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 108.85 points or 0.42% to 25,585.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4% to 11.83.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

