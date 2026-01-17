RBL Bank Q3 PAT surges over fivefold to Rs 214 cr

RBL Bank reported a massive 555.47% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 213.88 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 32.63 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income increased 2.33% YoY to Rs 4,71,700 crore as on 31st December 2025.

The company reported robust growth in profit despite earnings being impacted by a one-off pre-tax expense of Rs 32 crore arising from the revision in the definition of wages under the New Labour Codes, effective November 21, 2025. Operating profit, excluding the above one-off impact recorded in other income in Q3 FY25, rose 7% year-on-year and 25% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 912 crore during the quarter.

Total deposits grew 12% YoY and 3% QoQ to 1,19,721 crore as of 31st December 2025. Net Advances grew 14% YoY and 3% QoQ to 1,03,086 crore as of 31st December 2025. CASA deposits increased 6% YoY to Rs 36,972 as of 31st December 2025. Retail advances expanded 10% YoY and 1% QoQ to Rs 60,611 crore, while wholesale advances registered strong growth of 21% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 42,475 crore as of 31 December 2025. Gross NPA ratio as of 31st December 2025 was 1.88% as against 2.32% as of 30th September 2025. Net NPA ratio as of 31st December 2025 was 0.55% as compared with 0.57% as of 30th September 2025. Provision Coverage Ratio including technical write offs was 93.2%.

Total capital adequacy was 14.94% as of 31st December 2025 vs 15.02% as of 30th September 2025; CET 1 is 13.45% as of 31st December 2025 vs 13.51% as of 30th September 2025. R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank remarked, Q3 FY26 marks another quarter of stable and consistent operational performance for the Bank. We continued to deliver strong growth in our focus areas, with secured retail advances and commercial banking driving asset side expansion while granular deposits supported on liability side. The collection efficiency in our JLG business has materially improved and disbursal run-rate are now close to normalised levels. Our core operating engine remains robust anchored in disciplined execution, profitable Balance Sheet, and a sharper cross sell to our existing customer base. During the quarter, the Bank received shareholder approval for capital infusion by Emirates NBD PJSC and for amalgamation of its Indian branches with RBL. The Bank is awaiting regulatory approvals for the same.