Tata Motors slides as UK JLR registration drops 28% YoY in Dec'24

Tata Motors declined 1.77% to Rs 776.40 after the total Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK tumbled 28.21% to 4,011 units in December 2024 as compared with 5,587 units in December 2023.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registration data for the month of December 2024.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) recorded a 0.2% decline in December 2024 to 140,786 units from 141,092 units in December 2023.

Land Rover car registrations slipped 19.69% to 3,629 units in December 2024 from 4,519 units in December 2023. While Jaquar car registrations tumbled 64.23% to 382 units in December 2024 as compared with 1,068 units in December 2023.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The company reported a 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on a 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

