Nifty January futures trade at premium

The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures closed at 25,810.80, a premium of 127.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,683.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index tanked 193.55 points or 0.75% to 25,683.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.06% to 10.93.

Indian Energy Exchange, HDFC Bank and Vodafone Idea were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.