Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
SBI, HDFC Bank and Vedanta were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,641.10, a premium of 28.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,613 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 26.30 points or 0.11% to 24,613.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.24% to 14.15.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Vedanta were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

