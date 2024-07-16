Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Agri Fert &amp; Realty launches residential project in Thane

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has launched its prestigious high-rise tower, Wembley-24, located in Majiwada, Thane. The project which stands at G+60 floors, will offer 457 residential flats available in 2/3 BHK configurations. The Majiwada Project is projected to generate total realizations of approximately Rs 800 crore over the next four years on a pro-rata basis, with the project's cost estimated at approximately Rs 300 crore, as the land is owned by the company.

Even before the official launch, Company received firm confirmations for the pre-booking of 25 flats. On the launch day, the company witnessed an overwhelming response with an intention to purchase approximately 150 units (1/3 rd of total units).

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

