Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NSE's India VIX rallied 4.13% to 15.44.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,517, a premium of 7.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,509.25 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 21.65 points or 0.09% to 24,509.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.13% to 15.44.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tourism sector witnessed revival, foreign arrivals went up: Eco Survey

LIVE: JD(U) demanded spl status for Bihar; YSRCP for Andhra: Jairam Ramesh tweets on all party-meet

Budget 2024 Live Updates: India needs to create 8 million jobs per annum, says CEA Nageswaran

Gambhir-Agarkar lay down strict guidelines for players' workload management

JSW Infrastructure eyes end-to-end logistics play: CEO Arun Maheshwari

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story