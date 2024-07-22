Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 88.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 88.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 31.88% to Rs 1167.06 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 88.76% to Rs 170.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 31.88% to Rs 1167.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 884.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1167.06884.91 32 OPM %45.2836.76 -PBDT160.1390.36 77 PBT160.1390.36 77 NP170.5690.36 89

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

