Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 88.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 31.88% to Rs 1167.06 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 88.76% to Rs 170.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 31.88% to Rs 1167.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 884.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1167.06884.9145.2836.76160.1390.36160.1390.36170.5690.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp