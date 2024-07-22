Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 97.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 257.89 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 97.76% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 257.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.89217.15 19 OPM %7.759.21 -PBDT20.8511.82 76 PBT14.166.99 103 NP10.605.36 98

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

