Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 97.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 257.89 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 97.76% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 257.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.257.89217.157.759.2120.8511.8214.166.9910.605.36

