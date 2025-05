At meeting held on 29 May 2025

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International at its meeting held on 29 May 2025 has approved bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e., 1 equity share of Re. 1/- each as bonus share fully paid-up, for every 2 existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

