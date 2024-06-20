Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.68% to 13.35.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,597.90, a premium of 30.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,567 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 51 points or 0.22% to 23,567.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.68% to 13.35.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News