Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 5.82% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,076.45, a premium of 78.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,997.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 338 points or 1.51% to 21,997.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 5.82% to 14.43.

ITC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

