Indices may track global cues higher

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 21.50 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Economy:

Indias retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61% in February 2025, down from 4.31% in January, as food price pressures softened, according to government data released on Wednesday. This brings inflation below the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) medium-term target of 4% for the first time since August 2024.

Meanwhile, Indias industrial output growth picked up to 5% year-on-year in January 2025, compared to 3.2% in December 2024.

Institutional Flows:

Also Read

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,627.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,510.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 30185.86 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday, following an overnight rebound in U.S. tech stocks. However, persistent concerns over trade tensions and global economic uncertainties suggest that market volatility is not going away anytime soon.

On Wednesday, major U.S. stock indices closed higher after a cooler-than-expected US CPI inflation report, but gains were tempered by renewed tariff threats from President Donald Trump. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite surged 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, edged 0.2% lower.

Inflation data showed a slight cooling, with the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rising 2.8% year-over-year in February, down from January's 3% increase. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, recorded a 3.1% uptickits slowest pace since 2021.

Despite easing inflation, investors remain wary. Trump's decision to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports has reignited fears of higher prices, potentially offsetting any economic relief from cooling inflation.

The European Union quickly responded, announcing counter-tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, set to take effect in April. Canada followed suit, slapping retaliatory tariffs on $21 billion worth of American imports, including steel and aluminum. As tensions mount, concerns of a global trade war are intensifying, raising the risk of rising consumer prices and potential job losses across key industries.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses on Wednesday. The Nifty concluded trading below the 22,500 mark, retreating from an intraday high of 22,577.40 reached in early trading. IT, realty and media shares tumbled. On the other hand, private banks, financial services and auto shares climbed.

Investor sentiment was weighed down by persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in Indian equities. Concerns surrounding US President Trump's trade policies and the looming risk of a recession in the United States also contributed to the cautious atmosphere.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 72.56 points or 0.10% to 74,029.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 27.40 points or 0.12%, to 22,470.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News