Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSE index closed down 6.65% at 8756.4 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NHPC Ltd dropped 9.81%, Steel Authority of India Ltd slipped 8.52% and NMDC Ltd shed 8.08%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 94.00% over last one year compared to the 29.07% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 5.69% and Nifty Media index is down 5.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.51% to close at 21997.7 while the SENSEX has slid 1.23% to close at 72761.89 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.66%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.38%

Government allocates Rs 500 crore for Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme

INR Settles Slightly Lower Amid Massive Sell-Off In Domestic Equities

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO subscribed 45%

Zydus Lifesciences launches cancer drug - IBYRA in India

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story