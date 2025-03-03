Nifty March futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,267, a premium of 147.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,119.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 5.40 points, or 0.02%, to 22,119.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.06% to 13.76.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

