Poonawalla Fincorp launches digital personal loan offering - PL Prime Digital 24x7

Poonawalla Fincorp has launched PL Prime Digital 24x7, an industry first fully end-to-end digital personal loan offering designed to meet the needs of salaried professionals seeking quick and convenient access to credit.

This industry-first financial product is set to redefine the personal lending segment by offering a seamless and instantaneous borrowing experience around the clock to salaried professionals of prime corporates. The PL Prime Digital 24x7 Loan enables eligible customers to bypass traditional loan processes and avail loans up to Rs 15 lakh in just 15 minutes through a completely paperless process. It also provides the flexibility to choose longer EMI tenures and comes with a zero collateral requirement. The PL Prime Digital 24x7 will be available on the company's mobile app, website and with authorised partners.

