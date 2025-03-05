Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BSE, Coforge, and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,445, a premium of 107.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,337.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 254.65 points, or 1.15%, to 22,337.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.15% to 13.67.

BSE, Coforge, and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 740 pts; Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak

Happiest Minds Technologies features in NEAT Report on Transforming Core Banking Services

Jindal Drilling & Inds jumps after acquiring $75 Mn of jack-up rig

Hindware Home Innovation gains on incorporating subsidiary

Japanese markets edge up slightly

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story