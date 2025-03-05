Happiest Minds Technologies features in NEAT Report on Transforming Core Banking Services

Happiest Minds Technologies announced being positioned as Innovators and Major Players' in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report in Transforming Core Banking Services.

NelsonHall, the leading global analyst firm, helps organizations understand the art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. They provide organizations with critical, detailed information on vendors and markets that help them make well-informed decisions. NelsonHall's research offers a comprehensive evaluation of Happiest Minds' Transforming Core Banking Services. According to NelsonHall, Happiest Minds' core banking services revenue is projected to expand by 15% annually over the next three years.

