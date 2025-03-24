Nifty March futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and SBI were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 23,720, a premium of 61.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,658.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 307.95 points or 1.32% to 23,658.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.94% to 13.70.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

