Prism Johnson appoints key senior management personnels

Prism Johnson announced that it's board of directors has approved the appointment of several key senior management personnel for their company, effective 24 March 2025.

The company has appointed Sanjay Roy as chief executive officer (RMC)designate. Roy will be responsible for overseeing the Ready-mixed Concrete (RMC) business of the company.

He holds a bachelors degree in civil engineering (B.E.) from Pune University and an MBA in marketing management from the Corporate Executive Board, UK. With over 32 years of experience in the Ready Mix Concrete and construction industries, Roy has held leadership roles at prominent organizations such as ACC (part of the Adani Group), where he served as chief executive of the concrete business. Prior to joining Prism Johnson, he was Head of Concrete Business at Aparna Enterprises. Roy has led various functions including business development, strategic planning, project management, and cost-saving initiatives, and has been instrumental in driving turnarounds in strategic markets.

Additionally, The company has also appointed Gopal Bihani as Senior Vice President of the Franchise & Construction Chemical Business within the RMC Division, effective 24th March 2025.

Bihani, a Commerce Graduate and Chartered Accountant, brings 27 years of diverse experience in finance and accounts, business excellence, mergers and acquisitions, business strategy, risk management, and ERP implementation. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Future Consumer Limited, Aadhaar Retailing Limited, and GJ Future Fashion Limited. Bihanis career includes leadership roles across multiple sectors, such as building materials, food processing, manufacturing, retail, and NBFC. He played an instrumental role in setting up a Mega Food Park in Tumkur, Karnataka, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

Further, Samir Jana has been appointed as President Operations for the Durgapur and Vijayawada plants of the HRJ Division, effective 24th March 2025.

Jana holds a B.Tech from Calcutta University and an MBA from TASMAC, Pune. With more than 33 years of experience in the building materials industry, particularly in ceramic tiles, he has held leadership roles in various organizations, including Malwa Mirage Ceramics, Orient Bell, Bharat Potteries and Somany Pilkington's. Jana has a wealth of experience in operations, production, and technical management.

Furthermore, Anoop Sreekumar has been appointed as President Marketing and Emerging Business within the HRJ Division, effective 24th March 2025.

Sreekumar, a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.), is a seasoned industry leader with over 25 years of experience in marketing strategy and emerging business segments. At Prism Johnson, he has been instrumental in developing and executing marketing strategies while expanding emerging business segments of the HRJ Division. His efforts have helped strengthen the companys global market presence, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth.

Prism Johnson (PJL) is an integrated building materials company with a wide range of products such as cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles, and bath products. The PJL group currently has four divisions: cement, H & R Johnson (HRJ, tile business), ready mix concrete, and RQBE Gen Insurance Co.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 48.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 6% YoY to Rs 1,817.17 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Prism Johnson rose 0.87% to settle at Rs 128.10 on the BSE.

