Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India VIX dropped 3.15% to 13.06.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 25,637, a premium of 140.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,496.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 14.05 points or 0.06% to 25,496.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 3.15% to 13.06.

HDFC Bank, Eternal and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market ends sideways; Nifty settles near 25,500 level; VIX drops 3.15%

Dynacons Systems wins order worth Rs 109 cr from Punjab & Sind Bank

Capacite Infraprojects receives LoI from TenX Realty for projects worth Rs 537 cr

Balu Forge Industries secures five-year contract from a NATO affiliated entity

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story