The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,988 a premium of 122.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,865.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 312.95 points or 1.24% to 24,865.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 25.01% to 17.13.

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.