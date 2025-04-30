Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,380.50, a premium of 46.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,334.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 1.75 points or 0.01% to 24,334.20.

TThe NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.90% to 18.22.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of MAS Financial Services approves increase in borrowing powers up to Rs 13,500 cr

Board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies approves sub-division of shares

Club Mahindra adds three new resorts in Andhra Pradesh, Vietnam and Abu Dhabi

NSE SME Tankup Engineers rolls off the IPO assembly line at a premium

Board of Exide Industries accepts retirement of Director Finance and CFO

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story