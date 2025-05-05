Goldiam International rises on securing Rs 80-cr export order

Goldiam International rallied 5.23% to Rs 377.50 after the company received orders worth Rs 80 crore from international clients for the manufacture and export of lab-grown diamond jewelry.

The order, valued at Rs 80 crore, is scheduled to be executed on or before 8 July 2025.

Goldiam International is engaged in the manufacturing and export of diamond-studded gold & silver jewelry.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 53.2% to Rs 49.73 crore on a 38.6% jump in net sales to Rs 279.63 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

