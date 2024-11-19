Nifty November futures trade at discount

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX jumped 3.26% to 15.66.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,491.05, a discount of 27.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,518.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 64.70 points or 0.28% to 23,518.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.26% to 15.66.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

