Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX dropped 8.20% to 14.80.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,592, a premium of 107.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,484.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 270.75 points or 1.12% to 24,484.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 8.20% to 14.80.

Dixon Technologies (India), Titan Company and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump wins US presidency, projects CNN

VW workers at Osnabrueck plant hold out fresh warning of strike over pay

Tech wrap Nov 6: WhatsApp image search, Nothing OS 3.0, Xiaomi HyperOS

Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 10,700 crore equity in FCI in FY25

India expects policy continuity with US regardless of election outcome: CEA

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story