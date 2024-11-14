Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX slipped 4.27% to 14.78.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,621.40, a premium of 88.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,532.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 26.35 points or 0.11% to 23,532.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.27% to 14.78.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Aeronautics and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 1-0 THA 1st Quarter

Bank deposit growth may struggle to keep pace with credit momentum: S&P

LIVE news: UPPSC announces PCS prelims will be held according to old pattern

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

After Google, OpenAI is developing AI agents for automating tasks: Report

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story