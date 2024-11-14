WPI inflation edges up to 2.36% in October, food prices soar

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.36% (Provisional) for the month of October, 2024 (over October, 2023). Inflation in October, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of machinery & equipment, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of October, 2024 stood at 0.97% as compared to September, 2024.

Primary Articles index increased by 2.35% to 200.3 (provisional) in October, 2024 from 195.7 (provisional) for the month of September, 2024. Fuel & Power index declined by 0.27% to 146.5 (provisional) in October, 2024 from 146.9 (provisional) for the month of September, 2024. Manufactured Products index increased by 0.49% to 142.5 (provisional) in October, 2024 from 141.8 (provisional) for the month of September, 2024.

WPI Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group increased from 195.3 in September, 2024 to 201.2 in October, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 9.47% in September, 2024 to11.59% in October, 2024.

