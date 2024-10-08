Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.26% to 14.59.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,148.20, a premium of 135.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,013.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 217.40 points or 0.88% to 25,013.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.26% to 14.59.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.