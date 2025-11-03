Nifty October futures trade at premium

India VIX rallied 4.21% to 15.67.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,904.40, a premium of 141.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,763.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 41.25 points or 0.16% to 25,763.35..

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 4.21% to 12.67.

Vodafone Idea, Shriram Finance and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

