Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 960.70 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 37.71% to Rs 66.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 960.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 777.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

