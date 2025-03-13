AU Small Finance Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 501.3, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.29% rally in NIFTY and a 2.84% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 501.3, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22432.95. The Sensex is at 73970.16, down 0.08%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 6.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48056.65, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

