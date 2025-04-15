Nifty scale above 23,300; realty shares in demand

The key equity barometers traded with significant gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,300 level. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,589.44 points or 2.11% to 76,746.70. The Nifty 50 index jumped 483.75 points or 2.12% to 23,312.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.99% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 2.46%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,073 shares rose and 567 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 4.39% to 824.80. The index rallied 5.7% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (up 7.92%), Macrotech Developers (up 5.46%), DLF (up 4.95%), Phoenix Mills (up 4.52%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.15%), Sobha (up 3.8%), Godrej Properties (up 3.08%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.96%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.3%) and Raymond (up 1.13%) advanced.

Also Read

Result Today

GM Breweries (up 1.92%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (up 2.87%), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (up 4.38%), and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (down 0.42%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aurobindo Pharma jumped 3.55% after the pharma company said that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg.

Biocon rose 3.16% after the company's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, signed a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron, paving the way to commercialize Yesafili, a biosimilar to EYLEA, in the U.S. by the second half of 2026.

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (JACPL) rallied 3.90% after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Jubilant Agri Solutions (JASL), on 7 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News