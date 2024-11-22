India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: KL, Padikkal hold fort, Jaiswal falls for duck

The most awaited Test series of the year is here as Team India begin Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth today.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading India in absence of Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia. India have handed debut to pacer Harshit Rana and bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been picked as a lone spinner as Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin failed to find a place in India's Playing 11.

KL Rahul would open with Yashasvi Jaiswal while Devdutt Padikkal is slotted to come at number 3 for India. Nathan McSweeny would debut for Australia.

India vs Australia 1st Test playing 11:

India playing 11: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. Here's what both the captains said at the IND vs AUS toss Pat Cummins | Australia captain: We were 50-50, either way we are pretty happy. Feel well placed, pretty fresh. Any format we (India-Australia) play seems fiercely fought. Nathan McSweeney makes our debut at the top of the order. Jasprit Bumrah | India captain: We are going to bat first, looks like a good wicket. Very confident with our preparation. We played a Test match here in 2018 so we know what to expect. The wicket gets quicker. Nitish makes his debut. We have 4 quicks and Washi is the lone spinner. Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 live telecast details

The live telecast of Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 live streaming details

The live streaming for Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.