India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: KL, Padikkal hold fort, Jaiswal falls for duck
IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE SCORE: Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy get debut cap. The live streaming for Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app

Shashwat NishantAnish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 8:38 AM IST
Key Events

8:37 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another maiden by Cummins

8:33 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Padikkal treading lightly

8:28 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cummins starts his spell!

8:23 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over by Starc

8:18 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over

8:14 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc concedes 1 run

8:10 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL gets off the mark!

8:06 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc in perfect rhythm

8:00 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaiswal goes for a duck!

8:00 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over by Hazlewood

7:55 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs to start the day

7:27 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Australia Playing 11

7:26 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: No Ashwin, No Jadeja in India's Playing 11

7:21 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: India batting first

7:20 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy gets debut cap

7:15 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction ahead of toss

7:15 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss moments away

7:11 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests

7:09 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah joins elite list

7:06 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Perth pitch report & weather conditions

6:58 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Opener & No. 3 Conundrum for India

6:48 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Who will partner Khawaja in AUS Playing 11?

6:31 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Kapil to Bumrah - WATCH best bowling show Down Under

6:22 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Highest Test run-getters for India in Australia

6:11 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Rohit will in Perth but not today...

5:59 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: PREVIEW

5:47 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Australia full squad for BGT 2024-25

5:39 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: India full squad for BGT

5:37 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES

8:37 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another maiden by Cummins

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 14/1 after 10 overs Padikkal 0 (17), Kl Rahul 8 (36)
 
Cummins continues
 
Ball 6: KL with a forward defense but still no run.
 
Ball 5: Rahul remaining watchful at the moment as he leaves another outswinger
 
Ball 4: Rahul defends from his crease
 
Ball 3: Another ball swinging away from KL. No run.
 
Ball 2: KL blocks the delivery right under him. 
 
Ball 1: Cummins continuing to bowl at good length. KL leaves it.

8:33 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Padikkal treading lightly

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 14/1 after 9 overs Padikkal 0 (17), Kl Rahul 8 (30)
 
Starc continues
 
 
Ball 6: Padikkal defends from his crease to end the over.
 
Ball 5: Padikkal blocks one towards slips. No run.
 
Ball 4: Padikkal tries to hit one through leg side. 
 
Ball 3: Padikkal leaves the ball swinging away from him.
 
Ball 3: Wide ball
 
Ball 2: Padikkal tries to flick the ball as it goes outside leg.
 
Ball 1: Starc continues with his good length deliveries. Padikkal leaves it be.

8:28 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Cummins starts his spell!

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 2; IND 13/1 after 8 overs Padikkal 0 (11), Kl Rahul 8 (30)
 
Cummins into the attack
 
Ball 6: Rahul pushes one towards third man and takes a couple of runs.
 
Ball 5: Rahul with another defense from within the crease.
 
Ball 4: Another one towards leg side as KL blocks it awkwardly.
 
Ball 3: Rahul beaten by Cummins as it whizzes past KL's bat.
 
Ball 2: KL blocks the delivery going towards leg side. No run.
 
Ball 1: Cummins with a good length to start the over. Left by KL.

8:23 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over by Starc

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 11/1 after 7 overs Padikkal 0 (11), Kl Rahul 6 (24)
 
Starc continues
 
Ball 6: Padikkal defends again to end the over.
 
Ball 5: Padikkal leaves the outswinger.
 
Ball 4: Another beauty by Starc as Padikkal tries to play straight again.
 
Ball 3: Starc with a brilliant delivery that whizzes past Padikkal's bat towards off.
 
Ball 2: Padikkal leaves the outswinger.
 
Ball 1: Padikkal blocks the first delivery. Good length by Starc.

8:18 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over

Over Summrary 2 0 0 0 0 0; IND 11/1 after 6 overs Padikkal 0 (5), Kl Rahul 6 (24)
 
Hazlewood continues
 
Ball 6: Another dot to end the over.
 
Ball 5: Good defense by KL as Hazlewood continues to bowl good lengths.
 
Ball 4: A bouncer from hazlewood as KL ducks to avoid it.
 
Ball 3: Rahul defends within the crease towards cover. No run.
 
Ball 2: Rahul leaves the 2nd ball outside off
 
Ball 1: KL collects a couple of runs as he pushes one towards fine leg.

8:14 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc concedes 1 run

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 1; IND 9/1 after 4 overs Padikkal 0 (5), Kl Rahul 4 (18)
 
Starc continues
 
Ball 6: KL takes 1 run to end the over towards cover.
 
Ball 5: Another push towards third man by KL but it goes right towards the slips. No run.
 
Ball 4: KL defends one towards point but no run.
 
Ball 3: Starc bowls towards the off side this time and left by KL again.
 
Ball 2: Starc targets the leg stump but KL defends it comfortably.
 
Ball 1: Starc holding his length as KL defends from within the crease.

8:10 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL gets off the mark!

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 3; IND 8/1 after 3 overs Padikkal 0 (5), Kl Rahul 3 (12)
 
Ball 6: Rahul pushes one towards deep point and takes 3 runs.
 
Ball 5: Dot 
 
Ball 4: Hazlewood maintaining his length with Rahul pretty watchful at the moment.
 
Ball 3: Replica of the earlier ball as KL leaves it be.
 
Ball 2: KL Rahul not in a rush to try things as he leaves another delivery outside off.
 
Ball 1: Hazlewood begins another over with a good length delivery. Defended by Rahul.

8:06 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Starc in perfect rhythm

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 4/1 after 2 overs Padikkal 0 (6), Kl Rahul 0 (6)
 
Starc continues the attack
 
Ball 6: Starc ends the over with a close call as it whizzes past the off stump.
 
Ball 5: Another LBW shout by Starc but the umpires says no.
 
Ball 4: Another leave by Padikkal
 
Ball 3: Dot
 
Ball 2:Padikkal defends the first delivery.
 
Ball 1: Jaswal dismissed by Starc as he is caught behind

8:00 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaiswal goes for a duck!

Mitchell Starc strikes as he takes Jaiswal off the game. jaiswal caught behind in the slips

8:00 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over by Hazlewood

Over Summrary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 4/0 after 2 overs Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 (6), Kl Rahul 0 (6)
 
Hazlewood  starts the attack
 
Ball 6 - KL tries to push one towards mid wicket but fails to get off the mark.
 
Ball 5 - Dot
 
Ball 4 - Hazlewood bowls another outswinger as KL leaves it.
 
Ball 3 - Hazlewood bowls into the body and defended again by KL Rahul.
 
Ball 2 - An outswinging delivery left by Rahul.
 
Ball 1 - Hazlewood begins with a good length delivery. Defended  awkwardly by KL.

7:55 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs to start the day

Over Summrary 4b 0 0 0 nb 0 0; IND 4/0 after 1 over Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 (6), Kl Rahul 0 (0)
 
Mitchell Starc starts the attack
 
Ball 6 - jaiswal defends to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Starc bowls outside off as Jaiswal leaves it.
 
Ball 5 - Jaiswal tries to hit through mid-wicket but it finds the fielder inside the cricle. No ball. Starc follows it 
 
Ball 4 - Dot 
 
Ball 3 - Jaiswal defends the good length delivery from the crease. No run.
 
Ball 2 - Starc bowls to Jaiswal. Edged but falls short to the slips.
 
Ball 1 - Starc bowls down the leg side as it misses everything and runs for FOUR behind the keeper. Byes

7:27 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Australia Playing 11

Australia (Playing XI) vs India: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

7:26 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: No Ashwin, No Jadeja in India's Playing 11

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

7:21 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: India batting first

India captain Jasprit Bumrah wins the toss and elects to bat first at Perth Stadium.

7:20 AM

1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy gets debut cap

Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy get Test debut cap ahead of the toss.
The most awaited Test series of the year is here as Team India begin Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth today. 
 
Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading India in absence of Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia. India have handed debut to pacer Harshit Rana and bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been picked as a lone spinner as Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin failed to find a place in India's Playing 11.
 
KL Rahul would open with Yashasvi Jaiswal while Devdutt Padikkal is slotted to come at number 3 for India. Nathan McSweeny would debut for Australia.
 
India vs Australia 1st Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj
 
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.  Here's what both the captains said at the IND vs AUS toss 
Pat Cummins | Australia captain: We were 50-50, either way we are pretty happy. Feel well placed, pretty fresh. Any format we (India-Australia) play seems fiercely fought. Nathan McSweeney makes our debut at the top of the order.
 
  Jasprit Bumrah | India captain: We are going to bat first, looks like a good wicket. Very confident with our preparation. We played a Test match here in 2018 so we know what to expect. The wicket gets quicker. Nitish makes his debut. We have 4 quicks and Washi is the lone spinner.
 
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 live telecast details
 
The live telecast of Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 live streaming details
 
The live streaming for Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
   

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 5:35 AM IST

