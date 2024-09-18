Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at discount

Nifty September futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX advanced 6.21% to 13.37.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,369.20, a discount of 8.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,377.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 41 points or 0.16% to 25,377.55

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.21% to 13.37.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amazon Great Indian Festival to begin from September 27, check top deals

AI Alliance adds 7 Indian members including Infosys, AI4Bharat & Sarvam AI

Instagram introduces 'Teen Accounts': Check key features, privacy details

Indian pharma sector set for 8-10% growth this fiscal: CRISIL Ratings

India set to kick off its first offshore mineral auction: Mines Secretary

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story