Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX advanced 2% as shares declined.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 24,945, a premium of 26.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,918.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 122.65 points or 0.49% to 24,918.45.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2% to 13.63.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats. Full list of candidates

High-paying jobs in India: What does it take to get into that club

Efforts on to make India global aviation hub, build aircraft: KR Naidu

Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide; Who was Anil Arora? Details inside

LIVE news: 3 Terrorists killed in encounter with security forces In J-K's Udhampur

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story