Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 4.79% to 12.55.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,363.50, a premium of 7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,356.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 32.40 points or 0.13% to 25,356.50.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.79% to 12.55.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.