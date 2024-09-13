Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 4.79% to 12.55.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,363.50, a premium of 7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,356.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 32.40 points or 0.13% to 25,356.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.79% to 12.55.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

