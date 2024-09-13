Board of the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves expansion into mortgage business

At meeting held on 13 September 2024

The Board of the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at their meeting held today i.e. on 13 September 2024 have approved the expansion into Mortgage business which would include providing Housing Finance, Top-up Loans, Lease Rental Discounting, Home Improvement and Home Extension Loans, Balance Transfer Loans and Construction Finance etc. The Company intends to leverage its strong geographical presence in the retail lending space to exploit the mortgage lending opportunity for its existing customers as well as new customers. The company estimates an investment of Rs 20-30 crore over next 12 months including IT spends towards this expansion.

