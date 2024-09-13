Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves expansion into mortgage business

Board of the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves expansion into mortgage business

Image
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 13 September 2024

The Board of the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at their meeting held today i.e. on 13 September 2024 have approved the expansion into Mortgage business which would include providing Housing Finance, Top-up Loans, Lease Rental Discounting, Home Improvement and Home Extension Loans, Balance Transfer Loans and Construction Finance etc. The Company intends to leverage its strong geographical presence in the retail lending space to exploit the mortgage lending opportunity for its existing customers as well as new customers. The company estimates an investment of Rs 20-30 crore over next 12 months including IT spends towards this expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kharge accuses govt of 'tax terrorism', humiliating small business owners

PCB begins Rs 1,280 crore stadium renovation ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

Govt extends anti-subsidy duty on Chinese pesticide chemical for 5 years

M&M Financial Services board approves expansion into mortgage business

IND vs BAN: Kohli bats for long, Bumrah goes whole hog in India's practice

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story