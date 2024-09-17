Nifty September futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX added 1.04% to 12.59.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,448, a premium of 29.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,418.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 34.80 points or 0.14% to 25,418.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.04% to 12.59.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

