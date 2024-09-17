Jupiter Wagons announces strategic transformation of Bonatrans India

Jupiter wagons informed that it has changed the name of its subsidiary from Bonatrans India to Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory. In addition, the company announced significant capacity expansion plans for this subsidiary, with the establishment of a new facility featuring state-of-the-art production lines for forged wheelsets. The new plant, located in Odisha, will increase the annual production capacity of Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory from the current 20,000 forged wheelsets per annum to 100,000 forged wheelsets per annum by investment of approximately Rs 2,500 crore. In addition, the company announced significant capacity expansion plans for this subsidiary, with the establishment of a new facility featuring state-of-the-art production lines for forged wheelsets. The new plant, located in Odisha, will increase the annual production capacity of Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory from the current 20,000 forged wheelsets per annum to 100,000 forged wheelsets per annum by investment of approximately Rs 2,500 crore. The facility is expected to be fully operational by calendar year 2027. Once completed, it will serve both domestic and international markets, with approximately 50% of the production capacity dedicated to exports, primarily to its partner Tatravagonka A.S and other European players. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project will also enhance operational efficiency in the companys wagon manufacturing business through complete backward integration. By establishing this integrated forging line, the company aims to streamline production processes, ensure superior quality control, and secure the timely availability of critical components for its wagon manufacturing operations.

Jupiter Wagons has awarded a contract to Schuler Pressen GmbH, a renowned German engineering company known for its cuttiedge forging technology, for the supply and erection of the fully integrated forged wheel and axle line.

Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons, said, We are excited to announce the transformation of our subsidiary, now named Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory. The investment in a new facility housing state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, positions us for greater growth and efficiency. Jupiter Wagons continues to take bold steps toward a more sustainable, efficient, and globally competitive future for the rail infrastructure manufacturing industry in India. This latest investment underscores our vision of innovation and excellence as we now aim to deliver world-class products to global markets.

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across Freight Wagons, Locomotives, Passenger Coaches (LHB), Braking Systems, Metro Coach, Commercial Vehicles, ISO Marine Containers, and products such as Couplers, Draft Gears, Bogies, and CMS Crossings. JWL has manufacturing facilities located in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Jabalpur.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.19% YoY to Rs 91.88 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 16.82% YoY to Rs 879.86 crore in Q1 FY25.

The counter declined 2.36% to Rs 532.60 on the BSE.

