Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor launches India's quickest Hyper Sport Scooter - TVS NTORQ 150

TVS Motor launches India's quickest Hyper Sport Scooter - TVS NTORQ 150

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the TVS NTORQ 150, India's quickest Hyper Sport Scooter. Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the scooter is a symphony of high performance, sportier aesthetics and cutting-edge technology to cater to a new generation of riders, with a special introductory price of Rs. 119,000 (Ex-showroom, All India).

Building on the TVS NTORQ story of always evoking awe, the new scooter will be yet another icon of tomorrow. Its MULTIPOINT projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, coloured alloy wheels, and signature muffler note highlight its racing DNA, while a hi-res TFT cluster with 50+ smart features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, navigation, and OTA updates makes it the most advanced scooter in its class.

Speaking at the launch of TVS NTORQ 150, Gaurav Gupta, President, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we remain committed to growth through innovation and customer-focused offerings. In fact TVS NTORQ 150 is inspired by the learnings from all our riders and will further strengthen our scooter portfolio. Combining race-inspired performance, advanced connectivity, and first-in-segment safety and control features, the scooter will delight the consumers and significantly build brand love.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cupid welcomes latest GST reforms

Tata Elxsi and Evergent partner to launch the Subscription Hub

RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

Sensex settles 150 points higher, Nifty ends above 24,700 level

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story