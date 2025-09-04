TVS Motor launches India's quickest Hyper Sport Scooter - TVS NTORQ 150

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the TVS NTORQ 150, India's quickest Hyper Sport Scooter. Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the scooter is a symphony of high performance, sportier aesthetics and cutting-edge technology to cater to a new generation of riders, with a special introductory price of Rs. 119,000 (Ex-showroom, All India).

Building on the TVS NTORQ story of always evoking awe, the new scooter will be yet another icon of tomorrow. Its MULTIPOINT projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, coloured alloy wheels, and signature muffler note highlight its racing DNA, while a hi-res TFT cluster with 50+ smart features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, navigation, and OTA updates makes it the most advanced scooter in its class.