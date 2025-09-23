Nifty September futures trade at premium

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded contracts

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,252, a premium of 82.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,169.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 32.85 points or 0.13% to 25,169.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.63% to 10.63.

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.